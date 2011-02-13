Amos 1.2 2

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is the shipping settings popover, I toned it down quite a bit in the end, all the texture ended up being too noisy in practice. This shot also shows the updated disc design, I've re-worked nearly every asset for this release, pretty excited to get it out there.