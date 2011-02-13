Justin Rhoades

Amos 1.2 Submitted!

Amos 1.2 Submitted!
1.2 just submitted, that feels good. This disc settings popover takes care of an often requested feature: independent MIDI channels per disc.

Amos Disc Panel
Posted on Feb 13, 2011
