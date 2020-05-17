Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rémi Bussières

Daily UI #009, Music Player

Rémi Bussières
Rémi Bussières
  • Save
Daily UI #009, Music Player music player applewatch design ui dailyui dailyui 009
Download color palette

A music Player for Apple Watch, an alternative for the Itunes Design.
Daily UI 009

Enjoy !

View all tags
Posted on May 17, 2020
Rémi Bussières
Rémi Bussières

More by Rémi Bussières

View profile
    • Like