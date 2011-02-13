Zach Waugh

Transistor Pandora app - first draft

Transistor Pandora app - first draft mac app
A native Cocoa app that sits on top of the pianobar console Pandora client. I have the basics working, but not happy with the UI yet.

Posted on Feb 13, 2011
