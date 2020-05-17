Covid19 presentation

Trending designs to inspire you
Stay safe from #corona virus.
After a long time i tried #animation on #powerpoint, during this #lockdown we all are lazy and doing and memorizing old practices. #MSpowerpoint is such a love for making animated #GIF to express in breif how you can keep yourself safe from #covid19
N.B. Icons are from #flaticon