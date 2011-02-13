Recubo - Stocks

Troy Bergland

I got pretty nice feedback on the Safari icon, which I have now improved, so I decided to make another one.
I'm really bad at metaphors, so I went with a pretty basic icon, strongly inspired by an icon Kubilay made a while ago, I hope this is ok! :P

Critique is welcome :)

Posted on Feb 13, 2011
