Backpack Concept Design

Commission project for local brand in Bandung, Indonesia. a Backpack that have heritage fusion with modern commuter backpack concept, have a big capacity main compartment, can fit Laptop 15" and sturdy construction of a bags.

Posted on May 17, 2020
