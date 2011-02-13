Kai Brach

The old design dilemma

Do you know that feeling when you dig out an old design draft (in this case a finished HTML template) that you discarded a few months ago because you couldn't stand the sight of it any more and now really love it. Just going through that phase again... Damn it! ;)

Posted on Feb 13, 2011
