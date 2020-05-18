Web Design | Client: Instafilm

Trending designs to inspire you
Project from 2018, which was done through an agency I am a co-founder of, called BigSheepStudio.
Instafilm is a Danish film studio/agency that specializes in short clips for their clients, which are primarily used for social media.
Brief: Design and develop a maintainable WordPress website, where they can showcase their different types of packages and products. They want to be able to change and update the website themselves.
These shots are from the sites current state. Since the client can change things themselves with the website builder, some layout and content is slightly different from the original.