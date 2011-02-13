Aaron Shekey

The Middle Coast

Aaron Shekey
Aaron Shekey
  • Save
The Middle Coast music video still canon 7d the usual things
Download color palette

A still from the video I just finally completed: http://vimeo.com/19876459 . Check it out!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 13, 2011
Aaron Shekey
Aaron Shekey
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Aaron Shekey

View profile
    • Like