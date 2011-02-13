Steve McKinney

Learning HTML

Steve McKinney
Steve McKinney
  • Save
Learning HTML kids child bright colourful
Download color palette

i'm working on the basis for a website for my designing online learning part of uni coursework. i'm designing a website aimed at kids around the age of 10-12 and learning html. so i'm aiming for something fairly colourful, engaging and easy to use.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 13, 2011
Steve McKinney
Steve McKinney

More by Steve McKinney

View profile
    • Like