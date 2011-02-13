Damien Erambert

Flat Go.Frenchlabs is flat

Go.frenchlabs has now two new "flat" style, a colored one and a grey one. Minimalism FTW !

Full view : http://go.frenchlabs.net

Posted on Feb 13, 2011
