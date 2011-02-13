Maros Holly

desire-app.com iphone app ui interface web web-design
Filled with dreams & powered by your will.
Desire is an iphone app which brings you closer to the things you allways wanted so much.

We are very close to release, right now we have submitted desire to the appstore. This is our first application so we are very exited, cross your fingers for us.

If you want to check out the page, go to http://www.desire-app.com

Posted on Feb 13, 2011
