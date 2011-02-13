Todd Zerger

Automated Logic Graph

Todd Zerger
Todd Zerger
  • Save
Automated Logic Graph web graph data flash flex touch screen
Download color palette

Working on a web version of a touch screen ap we created for Automated Logic that displays building energy usage. Each of the three overlapping metrics can be turned on and off independently.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 13, 2011
Todd Zerger
Todd Zerger

More by Todd Zerger

View profile
    • Like