Ricky Linn

365 Project Pt.2

Ricky Linn
Ricky Linn
  • Save
365 Project Pt.2 animals vector 365 badges
Download color palette

This is part of my on-going 365 project where I draw one animal a day. Currently at number 21.

Definitely starting to get a sense of the look I want these guys to have. I might have to go back and revise the very first ones I did.

A9a1b15ba4d19411ba61d9529e26d722
Rebound of
365 Project
By Ricky Linn
View all tags
Posted on Feb 13, 2011
Ricky Linn
Ricky Linn

More by Ricky Linn

View profile
    • Like