Be Steadfast Wallpaper

Be Steadfast Wallpaper grey gray wallpaper scripture encouragement white 1 corinthians 15 58
Just for fun - and for encouragement.

Full size download here:
http://joelglovier.com/wallpaper/steadfast/

Rebound of
Build Wallpaper
By Joel Glovier
Posted on Feb 13, 2011
