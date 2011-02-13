Juan Arreguin

Dollar Bill Rebrand: Revisit

Dollar Bill Rebrand: Revisit dollar design rebrand revision revisit
Going back to this design, will be retouching back into some details, and reprinting. Current Design: http://www.juanarreguin.com/dollar

Posted on Feb 13, 2011
