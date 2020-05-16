Flying Dutchman Arrives | Illustration | Jack Sparrow | かいぞく

I Name it Flying Dutchman Arrives

Legendary Ghost Ship and its crew Davy Jones.

This illustration tells the story of Flying Dutchman Arrives in a mysterious Islan to throw out the Capt. Jack Sparrow. As he sneaked into the ship to stole Davy Jone's locket, but he got caught as usual. But Davy Jones decided to let Sparrow rot and die lonely on the island. Jack has barely any chance of getting out alive as the island is a maze itself, the legend says nothing can get out of the island except magic. On the other hand, Jack left his compass to Mr. Gibss, assuming he wouldn't need it anymore since he decided to become the new captain of Flying Dutchman.

