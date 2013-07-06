Scott Biersack

Let These Words Last Forever

With this piece, I literally didn’t prepare anything. Normally I would at least have a quote or something in mind. But! I ran out of time and couldn’t prepare. So! Everything here just came into fruition as I was walking to the large chalkboard. I think it turned out pretty nice for creating this on the fly.

