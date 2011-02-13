Pontus Johansson

Icons again.

Icons again. 32 32px iconset set interface stock icons icon ui
Some minor tweaking needed, but overall, I'm pretty happy with these.

Rebound of
Stock Icon Set
Posted on Feb 13, 2011
