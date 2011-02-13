Joshua Hughes

Neuschwanstein Castle

Neuschwanstein Castle drawing technical school memories
Found this today... an old A2-size drawing of Neuschwanstein Castle I did when I was 16. (Full size here. Sorry it's not a great photo.)

Posted on Feb 13, 2011
