Michael Spitz

7-ZIP Rebrand

Michael Spitz
Michael Spitz
  • Save
7-ZIP Rebrand 7 zip rebrand logo branding identity type typography custom type
Download color palette

Think I'm about done with this guy > having reached a point between the initial version & the clearest readable solution I worked out...

Again, interesting exercise... ;)

29d68712a41de2d6a5708b48c178e117
Rebound of
7ZIP - V2
By Michael Spitz
View all tags
Posted on Feb 13, 2011
Michael Spitz
Michael Spitz
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Michael Spitz

View profile
    • Like