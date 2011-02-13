SuiteTuts House

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hey guy's,
This is part of an illustration which will be re-created in my "Fundamentals of Illustrator" training series which will soon be available to the public (March 1st-ish). Curious to know if you fine people would take a look at the landing page and sample video for me (linked below).
Also, it's really all about traffic too isn't it? If you like the site, please feel free to share or FB like it. It would be greatly appreciated!
http://www.suitetuts.com
Thanks,
Joshua