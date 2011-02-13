Giovanni Lauricella✎

Infinity Blade

Giovanni Lauricella✎
Giovanni Lauricella✎
  • Save
Infinity Blade icon
Download color palette

My game icon for iPhone Blade infinity,do you like?

View all tags
Posted on Feb 13, 2011
Giovanni Lauricella✎
Giovanni Lauricella✎

More by Giovanni Lauricella✎

View profile
    • Like