Dr Santini #3 🥼- Sidebar timeline & more details

Dr Santini #3 🥼- Sidebar timeline & more details art direction interaction concept typography animation interface ux design ui design website webdesign interactive branding clean medical surgeon esthetic surgery rose animated doctor
Hello 👋

I continue sharing pieces a project made with Viens-là

This website was for Doctor Christelle Santini, surgeon specialised in plastic and aesthetic surgery based in Paris.

Unfortunately the work was not used.

Here intervention page with timeline and more design details.

Credits :
Viens-là
Dev by Quentin Petitjean DEADWATER

Art Direction & Design 🙃 Discover some stuff ↓
