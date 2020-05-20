Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dr Santini #2 🥼- Mobile scroll & more details

Dr Santini #2 🥼- Mobile scroll & more details doctor animated rose surgery esthetic surgeon medical clean interactive branding webdesign website ux design ui design interface animation typography concept interaction art direction
Hello 👋

I continue sharing pieces a project made with Viens-là

This website was for Doctor Christelle Santini, surgeon specialised in plastic and aesthetic surgery based in Paris.

Unfortunately the work was not used.

Here more design details.

Credits :
Viens-là
Dev by Quentin Petitjean DEADWATER

Behance | Linkedin | Instagram

Art Direction & Design 🙃 Discover some stuff ↓
