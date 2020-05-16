Aleksandar Savic

Vanishing Point car

Vanishing Point car auto sport vehicle vector steel speed outline movie line illustration iconic icon film engine dots design car action
One more vehicle, now for all the fans of
Vanishing Point (1971), 1970 Dodge Challenger.

Expect more soon! :)

Rebound of
The Evil Dead car
