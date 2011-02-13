Chris Konecnik

Keep Calm and Carry On REMIX

iphone iphone4 poster image typography keep calm and carry on
My favorite phrase, in a whole new way. Created in Photoshop, photo taken with an iPhone 4 and depth-of-field/vignette added on the device. (This little thing is incredible!)

Full image: http://cjko.us/4ZD0

Posted on Feb 13, 2011
