Sprocket Android Bike Index Verified Screenshots

Updated the 'Bike Index Verified' screenshots to use final implemented UI. Bike Index is an API we use to make sure that bicycles sold on our platform are verified as not stolen.

As soon as bicycles listed on Bike Index by owners is marked as stolen the Sprocket sale looses its verified tag. Therefore a verified tag is a signal of trust that youre not buying a stolen bicycle and is something thats only available on the Sprocket Android app at this time!

