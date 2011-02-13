Home page V2

Hunter Hastings

Alright, ditched the other version, too much blue, too much complexity. Got inspired today and decided to go into the office for a hackfest and work like mad on a Saturday night. Super, over-the-top, extremely pumped about the way this project is turning out.

PS: Each product has it's own color & picto. Thanks Drew Wilson for rocking my world.

More very, very soon.

Posted on Feb 13, 2011
