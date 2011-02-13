Home page V2

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Alright, ditched the other version, too much blue, too much complexity. Got inspired today and decided to go into the office for a hackfest and work like mad on a Saturday night. Super, over-the-top, extremely pumped about the way this project is turning out.
PS: Each product has it's own color & picto. Thanks Drew Wilson for rocking my world.
More very, very soon.