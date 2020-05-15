7
Sprocket Android Sale & Meetup Screenshots

7
Sprocket Android Sale & Meetup Screenshots
I used Play Store experiments to test and ship new screenshots to increase install conversion by explaining more about how the app works

First screenshot answers the questions of how to pay for the app and how the app makes money. Second screenshot sets expectations for negotiating between seller-buyer via text/email and meeting up to complete the sale.

Both experiments have shown to be stat. siq.

Posted on May 15, 2020
We make a bicycle marketplace

