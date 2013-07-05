keepa

Yep! promo site landing

keepa
keepa
Hire Us
  • Save
Yep! promo site landing city ios startups yep! yep meeting people characters webdesign
Download color palette

Shot from the upcoming promosite. Yep will be an app for spontaneous meetups with new interesting people around.

Thanks to Monsieur Didi for minibrowser, its a cute little thing:)

Mini browser
Rebound of
FREE PSD! Mini Browser
By Didi Medina
View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2013
keepa
keepa
Hire Us

More by keepa

View profile
    • Like