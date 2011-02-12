Matt Bango

Chartbeat Infographic Preview

Matt Bango
Matt Bango
  • Save
Chartbeat Infographic Preview infographic data chart graph visualization
Download color palette

Preview of a infographic coming very soon from chartbeat

View all tags
Posted on Feb 12, 2011
Matt Bango
Matt Bango
Design leader, designer, advisor.

More by Matt Bango

View profile
    • Like