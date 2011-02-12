Todd Zerger

Saint Paul Bicycle Coalition Logo
Finally finished up a logo and website for the bicycle coalition I volunteer for. Seeing it here I notice I've managed to dribbble my fair share of orange ;)

Posted on Feb 12, 2011
