Clément Casanas

Dr Santini #1 🥼- Interaction & Home page details

Clément Casanas
Clément Casanas
Hire Me
  • Save
Dr Santini #1 🥼- Interaction & Home page details doctor animated rose surgery esthetic surgeon medical clean branding interactive webdesign website ux design ui design interface animation typography concept interaction art direction
Dr Santini #1 🥼- Interaction & Home page details doctor animated rose surgery esthetic surgeon medical clean branding interactive webdesign website ux design ui design interface animation typography concept interaction art direction
Dr Santini #1 🥼- Interaction & Home page details doctor animated rose surgery esthetic surgeon medical clean branding interactive webdesign website ux design ui design interface animation typography concept interaction art direction
Dr Santini #1 🥼- Interaction & Home page details doctor animated rose surgery esthetic surgeon medical clean branding interactive webdesign website ux design ui design interface animation typography concept interaction art direction
Dr Santini #1 🥼- Interaction & Home page details doctor animated rose surgery esthetic surgeon medical clean branding interactive webdesign website ux design ui design interface animation typography concept interaction art direction
Dr Santini #1 🥼- Interaction & Home page details doctor animated rose surgery esthetic surgeon medical clean branding interactive webdesign website ux design ui design interface animation typography concept interaction art direction
Download color palette
  1. 01.mp4
  2. 02.jpg
  3. 03.jpg
  4. 04.jpg
  5. 08.jpg
  6. 06.jpg
  7. 05.jpg

Hello 👋

This is a project made with Viens-là

This website was for Doctor Christelle Santini, surgeon specialised in plastic and aesthetic surgery based in Paris.

Unfortunately the work was not used.

Here a quick interaction study and design details.

Credits :
Viens-là
Dev by Quentin Petitjean DEADWATER

Behance | Linkedin | Instagram

Clément Casanas
Clément Casanas
Art Direction & Design 🙃 Discover some stuff ↓
Hire Me

More by Clément Casanas

View profile
    • Like