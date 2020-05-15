Firoz Ahmed

Medical Healthcare Social Media Banner Template

Firoz Ahmed
Firoz Ahmed
  • Save
Medical Healthcare Social Media Banner Template medicine medical marketing laboratory lab instagram idea hospital healthcare health feed endoscopy doctor dental consultation color clinic checkup banner ambulance
Download color palette

Medical Healthcare Social Media Banner Template

Features
------------------------------------------------
- Fully layered PSD
- 300 Dpi resolution
- Completely editable
- RGB Color mode
- size 1080 pixel*1080 pixel

For Custom order: firozahamed2028@gmail.com

Premium Download here: https://bit.ly/2zAQOh3

Firoz Ahmed
Firoz Ahmed

More by Firoz Ahmed

View profile
    • Like