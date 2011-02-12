Panelfly Is Hiring!

Stephen Lynch

Hey Fellow Dribbblers,

We are looking to hire 2 Android/Mobile developers, ideally in the NY City area who can come in to our office, for a 4-5 month contract, with the possibility of full time employment. The ideal candidates should have extensive experience in Android/Mobile development. iOS development experience is a Plus.

We are looking for talented coders who can work in a team environment, have the ability to produce maintainable and well documented code, as well as work on tight deadlines.

To apply, please send a resume, examples of your work/code, an overview of your involvement in each project, as well as compensation requirements to stephen at panelfly.com

Posted on Feb 12, 2011
