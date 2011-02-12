Wordmark, v1,423

Joshua Cody

Stuck like you wouldn't believe on this personal project. I can't seem to find the balance of adding interesting touches while maintaining scannability and integrity to the academic-esque nature of something like this.

Posted on Feb 12, 2011
