Chris DeLorenzo

Greasebus

Chris DeLorenzo
Chris DeLorenzo
  • Save
Greasebus logo portland
Download color palette

Their original logo was just that bus in a drop, so I made the drop into a mountain too (because the company is a shuttle service to Mt. Hood), and added some custom type.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 12, 2011
Chris DeLorenzo
Chris DeLorenzo

More by Chris DeLorenzo

View profile
    • Like