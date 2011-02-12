Dave Stolte

An old German name meaning "proud" or "artistocratic." The medieval family crest is a silver field with four iron ingots. I chose a close-up of a large ferrochrome crystal since it's iron and it looks monumental. The word "PROUD" is so damned proud of itself it can't be contained.

