LF4 CSS Illustration

LF4 CSS Illustration less framework ff meta typekit css illustration
This time around, I’m illustrating the layouts without using any images. Pure CSS.

Not entirely sure about the box-shadows on the yellow and blue boxes.

Posted on Feb 12, 2011
