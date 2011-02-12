Adrian Rodriguez

New Personal Blog

New Personal Blog
Finally had enough alone time to start working on the design of my new blog. It'll mainly be focused on photography, and a sprinkling of personal thoughts here and there.

Posted on Feb 12, 2011
