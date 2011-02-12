👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I think it looks better with a bit of extra breathing space: http://d.pr/LUNR
Short brief:
"Juniorhood is all about providing customers fun, inspirational, day brightening, and potentially life changing experiences. These experiences can be taken as seriously or lightly as the individual likes. If taken lightly, it can be a refreshing and enlightening experience where the individual learns a lot and has as much fun as they like. If taken seriously, these experiences can be used to gain a well-rounded knowledge about the field they are experiencing, including learning about the good and bad aspects of working in that particular field. This short experience may be all that is required to motivate that individual to make a career change or start their own business or at least make serious plans to. All sorts of interesting fields will be offered including interior designer, fashion designer, photographer, journalist, travel writer, or jobs working with animals and much more.
The whole idea behind the name is that no matter what age, gender, background or whatever else - everyone has a so-called “youthful”, “junior” side to them where they want to have fun and have new experiences."
Any thoughts?