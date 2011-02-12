Patrick Padeau

Terre Driblle Vectorfabrik
Not finished. Sorry.
Original texture for Hearth : NASA.

I'm working on Mars now.

Specs : Only C4D and Photoshop.

Posted on Feb 12, 2011
