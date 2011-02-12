Jan Rajtoral

Apex Buzzcard (front)

business card apex engineering logo icon
Here's the front of the buzzcard for Apex Engineering. Brand Identity and the branding items finally are finished, the buzzcards, stationary and enveloppes are ready for offset-printing.

Apex Buzzcard
Posted on Feb 12, 2011
