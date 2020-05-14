Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
simon

Tempus logo & logo motion

simon
simon
  • Save
Tempus logo & logo motion motion logo branding
Download color palette

A simple logo for a group of developers named Tempus. I was originally asked to try to deliver on something that resembled or contained a clock. It took quite some convincing to go in a different direction, but the metronome is more iconic and elegant than a clock logo could be.

View all tags
Posted on May 14, 2020
simon
simon

More by simon

View profile
    • Like