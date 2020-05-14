Marvellous Photo Booth - Logo Animation

Last year we've created the new Brand Identity for Marvellous Photo Booth, a company that provides "magic mirrors" - interactive mirrors that take photos, usually placed on parties 🎉

We decided to create a logo that mixed the "magic" through a star and the photos through the aperture, coming up with this logo 🌟

Animation by Fede Cook.

