Wisecraft

Marvellous Photo Booth - Logo Animation

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Hire Me
  • Save
Marvellous Photo Booth - Logo Animation design negative space lettermark identity designer typography smart mark brand logomark aperture camera lens star logotype designer brand identity branding gif outro motion design intro animation after effects
Download color palette
  1. Marvellous Photo Booth loop2.mp4
  2. marvellous-drib.jpg

Last year we've created the new Brand Identity for Marvellous Photo Booth, a company that provides "magic mirrors" - interactive mirrors that take photos, usually placed on parties 🎉

We decided to create a logo that mixed the "magic" through a star and the photos through the aperture, coming up with this logo 🌟

Press 🧡 if you like it.

Animation by Fede Cook.

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--

Marvellous drib 01 4x
Rebound of
Marvellous Photo Booth - Logomark Design
By Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
Hire Me

More by Wisecraft

View profile
    • Like