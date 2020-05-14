Kristina Volchek

One-page Personal Website for eCommerce Expert

One-page Personal Website for eCommerce Expert
One-page Personal Website for eCommerce Expert, Fraser Mackie.

A fully custom website designed from scratch in Figma, and then built in Webflow. The goal was to tell about Fraser’s achievements and vision, and allowing potential clients to find and get in touch with him.

Check out it live - frasermackie.co!

