omega Logo Design

omega Logo Design flatdesign graphicdesign logodesigners logo brand identity branding and identity weeklywarmup dribbble dribbbleweeklywarmup branding design brand design logodesigns logodesigner logodesign branding ui design
Grocery Store Logo for Dribbble Weekly Warmup
Complete project soon on behance.
behance: Gianfilippo Porcelli
instagram: @gianfil.p
#dribbbleweeklywarmup

Rebound of
Design a Logo for a Grocery Store
By Dribbble
