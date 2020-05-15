Friendly app - V1 Interface

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey all,
I'm going to spend the next few weeks posting shots from an app I've been designing on the side for the past 2 years called 'Friendly App' www.friendly.app
I was about to post the new screens but then found this older v1 shot I never ended up uploading.
-------
Friendly App is a free iOS app focused on assisting you form new friendships with like-minded people in your area with he help of our advanced matchmaking algorithms .
Friendly empowers you to meet new people, make new friends and build awesome relationships.
Download our free iOS app: https://bit.ly/friendly-app
(Android coming soon) or visit www.friendly.app
✌️