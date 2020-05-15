Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Friendly app - V1 Interface

Friendly app - V1 Interface friendly app friendly social app friends app uidesign ui app ui design app ui mobile ui mobile app mobile ios app ios
Hey all,

I'm going to spend the next few weeks posting shots from an app I've been designing on the side for the past 2 years called 'Friendly App' www.friendly.app

I was about to post the new screens but then found this older v1 shot I never ended up uploading.

-------
Friendly App is a free iOS app focused on assisting you form new friendships with like-minded people in your area with he help of our advanced matchmaking algorithms .

Friendly empowers you to meet new people, make new friends and build awesome relationships.

Download our free iOS app: https://bit.ly/friendly-app
(Android coming soon) or visit www.friendly.app

✌️

Mobile Designer. Head of design @Insight Timer 🤙🏾
